GREENSBORO, NC -- We've got a line of gusty showers and thunderstorms to get through before some nice weekend weather settles in. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a cold front moving into the area that could pack a punch Friday evening.

A short burst of moderate to heavy rain, and a few embedded strong thunderstorms is likely for the late afternoon and early evening hours. This front is moving quickly, and will be exiting the area around 7pm. It's possible there could be a few damaging wind gusts as this line moves through. The weather team will be monitoring the radar closely for any potential of severe weather. After 7pm, things will be drying out with only a few spotty showers after that.

Clouds will be clearing out tonight. Winds will remain gusty, anywhere from 20 to 30 mph for most of our area. Higher winds are likely in the NC mountains. A wind advisory is in effect there through Saturday morning.

Our weekend weather is in great shape. High pressure will build in behind our cold front, leaving nothing but sunshine for Saturday. There will be a bit of a breeze to go along with the cool, crisp fall air. Highs will reach right around 60. More of the same for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 60.

