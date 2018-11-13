ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- According to NOAA the Haw River crested at about 25 feet Tuesday after heavy rains throughout the day Monday and an increasingly wet season overall.

"The Haw River is angry," says Ken Hall, who was out taking pictures in Saxapahaw. "It’s more current than I’ve seen in a long time in the Haw River."

Now, it's a waiting game to see whether the river's wrath keeps flowing or if time will quell the beast back into its banks.

"It’s usually just a little trickle but it’s kind of scary," explains Margaret Miller, also out taking pictures. "I've never seen it like this except since 1996 since Hurricane Fran came through. It's really overflowing."

Saxapahaw's Island Park was overcome with water and blocked off by officials. The outdoor basketball courts were also flooded and blocked off at Alamance Community College in Graham.

The river is expected to recede significantly over the next few days.

According to NOAA, the highest point the river has crested was 32 feet back in 1996 in the aftermath of Hurricane Fran.

