Water disconnection notice mistakenly sent out to thousands of people in Lexington

However, Lexington leaders said it was a mistake. The city recently made some changes to the payment system. More than 9,000 notices went out to customers.

“What I want to say to our customers is first of all, I want to apologize, I want to apologize for any inconvenience. I definitely want to apologize for any alarms, the disconnection notice alarm, I understand I know I would be alarmed if I didn't know what was going on,” Lexington City Manager Terra Greene said.