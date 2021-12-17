x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water disconnection notice mistakenly sent out to thousands of people in Lexington

More than 9,000 notices went out to customers by mistake in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Thousands of people in Lexington received a letter in the mail this week informing them of a disconnection notice for water service.

However, Lexington leaders said it was a mistake. The city recently made some changes to the payment system. More than 9,000 notices went out to customers.

“What I want to say to our customers is first of all, I want to apologize, I want to apologize for any inconvenience. I definitely want to apologize for any alarms, the disconnection notice alarm, I understand I know I would be alarmed if I didn't know what was going on,” Lexington City Manager Terra Greene said.

Again, Lexington leaders said it’s not disconnecting service.

OTHER STORIES 

The most popular scam you need to watch out for this holiday season

These tips can help you avoid getting scammed during the holidays

Explaining the new internet security flaw that experts call one of the worst ever

In Other News

COVID testing remains steady, cases continue to increase