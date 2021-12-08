Crews work to repair water main break on Battleground Avenue

The water main break forced seven businesses to be without water for about three hours. It occurred Wednesday afternoon in the southbound area of the 1900 block of Battleground Avenue from West Cornwallis Street to Westover Terrace. Crews have closed lanes but will soon reopen. They said water service has been restored for the following: Outback Steakhouse, Firehouse Subs, State Farm, Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids, Hertz, Greensboro Dance Theatre, and uBreakiFix.