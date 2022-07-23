Water main break causes a portion of Hill St. to be temporarily closed in Greensboro

City officials said Hill Street between Battleground Avenue to Grayland Street will reopen by 8 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Hill Street in Greensboro will be temporarily closed for water main repairs Saturday, according to city officials.

The 700 block of Hill Street will be shut down on Hill Street between Battleground Avenue to Grayland Street.

City crews are on-site throughout the day as they make repairs to a 12-inch water main break.

This section of Hill Street is expected to reopen by 8 p.m.

Drivers should avoid traveling in the area or use alternate routes.

For other water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact areas, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor, discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.