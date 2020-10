Greensboro police say city crews are working on repairing the water main break.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break is impacting busy roads in Greensboro Monday morning.

Greensboro police said due to repair work, E. Wendover Avenue is closed from Cridland Road to N. Church Street. Part of N. Elm Street was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

Police reported the break shortly after 4:30 a.m. There's no word on when the repairs could be finished.

Drivers should take a different route.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.