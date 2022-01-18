x
Water main break displaces families at apartment building in Forsyth Co.

The Red Cross and emergency workers said more than 20 units were affected by the water main break.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A water main break has forced families out of their homes in Forsyth County.

The American Red Cross said volunteers are helping those impacted by the water main break. The Red Cross and emergency workers said more than 20 units were affected by the water main break. They said the families were evacuated from the apartment building due to the water main break.

The American Red Cross said the Greater Carolinas Region’s Disaster Action Team is helping the families at this time.

