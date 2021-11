Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Green Street is closed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have blocked off Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Green Street Tuesday morning due to a water main break, according to a release.

GPD said the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers who commute downtown this way should consider taking a different route.

