Water main break shuts down part of S. Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break on S. Elm-Eugene Street near the South Elm Plaza could be impacting businesses on Monday.
City of Greensboro crews are working to fix the 12-inch break. They aren't sure how many businesses have been affected, but water crews expect to remain on site until this evening while replacing the broken section.
Two southbound lanes on S. Elm Eugene Street between Robbins Street and W. Meadowview Road are now closed until the work is complete. There is a Food Lion grocery store between these locations.