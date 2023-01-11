Water main break in Alamance County cancels classes

Roughly 800 students are impacted. 550 of those are from Andrews Elementary, the district said.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) said that a water main break at Career and Technical Center (CTEC) and Andrews Elementary School is causing classes to be cancelled.

Roughly 800 students impacted with 550 of those are Andrews Elementary students, the district said.

CTEC students enroute will be returned to their home schools.

Students at Andrews will be sent home for the day after discovering the water main break is more severe than originally thought.

Dismissal will begin at 9 a.m.

