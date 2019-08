GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break in Downtown Greensboro is causing traffic headaches around the Grasshoppers' stadium.

The break happened early Saturday morning on North Eugene Street between Bellemeade and Sternberger. As of 3:22 pm Saturday the area is still closed to traffic.

Police say it should be blocked off for an "extended period of time."

Those attending the Greensboro Grasshoppers game are urged to use alternate routes and are asked to find parking away from the area.