Road closure in High Point after water main break

The water main break happened overnight.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage.

South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all traffic for both directions of travel as repairs are made.

There isn't an estimated time for the road closure. Drivers are prohibited from going around blockades and should avoid the area.

