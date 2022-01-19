A water main break in Winston-Salem may cause customers to temporarily lose water service

The water main break is in effect in Winston-Salem until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least 100 customers may be without water until 5 p.m. in Winston-Salem because of a water main break on Harding Street, city officials said.

Crews are making emergency repairs and they said the goal is to have the water restored by 5 p.m.

In the meantime, crews have closed Harding Street between Pleasant and Rockford streets, so you should avoid those areas.

In order to make repairs, city officials said customers on Pleasant, Tryon, Rockford, Harding, Marble, Brindle, Leight, Art, Waughtown, Vogler, and Sprague Streets may lose water service.

According to crews, once water service is restored, it will be safe to drink. Those without water are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Turn the water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.

Avoid opening faucets or flushing toilets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.

If water is discolored after service has been restored, run an outside hose faucet and/or a bathtub until any discoloration is no longer visible.