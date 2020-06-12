Water main break in Winston-Salem causes emergency water shutoffs, road closures

Repairs are underway and work is expected to be completed by midnight, the city says.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to a release from the City of Winston-Salem, there has been a water main break in western Forsyth County on Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The city says it will require emergency water shutoffs from Holder Road to SW School Road.

In addition, water service will also be shut off on Kenbridge and Landover drives and one southbound lane of Lewisville-Clemmons Road will be closed.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route of travel due to the incident.