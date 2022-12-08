Water main break temporarily closes lanes of W. Friendly Avenue

Two lanes of West Friendly Avenue are closed between Adams Street and North Spring Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Friendly Avenue is closed after a 6-inch water main break in Greensboro Thursday.

City crews are at the scene working on repairs.

The lanes are expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

