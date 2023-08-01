Water main break affects businesses in downtown Greensboro

Water service has been interrupted downtown along Greene Street near its intersection with Bellemeade Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water service has been interrupted downtown along Greene Street near its intersection with Bellemeade Street due to a water main break.

Crews are on-site now and are working to restore water service by 3 p.m. today.

All affected businesses downtown have been notified of the water outage. Streets in this area are already closed due to an ongoing construction project.

