Water main break affects businesses in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water service has been interrupted downtown along Greene Street near its intersection with Bellemeade Street due to a water main break.
Crews are on-site now and are working to restore water service by 3 p.m. today.
All affected businesses downtown have been notified of the water outage. Streets in this area are already closed due to an ongoing construction project.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
