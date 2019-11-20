GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Guilford County state congress members will hold a Public town hall following a "water quality incident."

Senator Michael Garrett and representatives Pricey Harrison, Ashton Clemmons, and John Faircloth will be in attendance. They'll be joined by the NC Department of Environmental Quality, the state Department of Health and Human Services, and the City of Greensboro staff.

The NCDEQ gave a violation, citing the recent release of a chemical called "1, 4 dioxane." The EPA says the chemical may cause cancer. The chemicals were released in Eastern NC.

The Town Hall is free and open to the public. It will be from 5:30-7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20th. The event will be at the Craft Recreation Center on 3911 Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

