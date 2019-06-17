WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is searching for a drowning victim at Winston Lake Monday. The fire department tweeted out photos of crews on a raft around 11:11 a.m. The Fire Department confirmed they're searching for a man.

Around 1:30 p.m., the fire department said the search was considered a recovery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

