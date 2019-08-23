GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water test results and remediation steps taken at 12 additional schools were released by Guilford County Schools Friday.

The elementary schools involved in the second round of testing included Alamance, Bessemer, Brooks Global Studies, Gillespie Park, Jones, Joyner, Lindley, Oak Hill, Sedalia, Sedgefield, Stokesdale and Wiley.

Testing revealed no faucets with lead over the district threshold of 10 parts per billion (ppb) or 1.3 parts per million (ppm) for copper at Alamance, Gillespie Park, Jones, Lindley, Oak Hill or Wiley elementary schools.

Results from all but eight of the 352 faucets or fixtures used for drinking water or food preparation at the six remaining schools tested less than the district’s screening level of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead.

Water from a faucet at Bessemer, Joyner, Sedalia, and Sedgefield, and three faucets at Stokesdale tested above the 10-ppb threshold. All seven faucets were removed from service at those schools.

Water from a fixture at Brooks Global Studies also tested above 10 ppb for lead. A fixture thought to be the cause was replaced and after it was retested is now back in service.

Results of the test are posted on the school and district web pages (www.gcsnc.com or click here for the full report.)

The district will continue the testing and remediation program until completed at all but the newest schools or those not located on district-owned property.

