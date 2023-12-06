Crews investigating water treatment chemicals spilled in Guilford County creek

The Guilford Fire Division said they suspect the chemicals came from water lines being flushed at the Greensboro Randolph Megasite.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford Fire Division is investigating a possible chemical spill connected to the Greensboro Randolph Megasite.

They said they found water treatment chemicals in the creek near Bedrock Road in Julian.

While the cause of the spill is still unclear, officials believe its from crews flushing the water lines as work continues at the site.

Neighbors in the area say they are concerned about the impact on the environment.

Stay with us for more updates as we learn more about the spill.

