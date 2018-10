GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new exhibit at the Greensboro Science Center opened Monday morning. It's called Water Wonders.

Kids of all ages can play and control the water of the new attraction. They can investigate concepts of volume, weight, pressure, force, buoyancy, density and displacement. They can also make decisions, test ideas, and engage problem-solving skills.

And parents, don't worry about your kids making a mess. Waterproof smocks and hand dryers are available.

