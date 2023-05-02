The beloved gas station chain is holding a groundbreaking ceremony in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, on May 12.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Wawa is officially coming to North Carolina with the company's first store being on the Outer Banks.

The beloved gas station chain is holding a groundbreaking ceremony in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, on May 12 to celebrate the company's entrance to the Tar Heel state.

Wawa representatives, local officials, local Wawa charity and business partners, Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose and VIP customers will be at the event to mark the store's construction.

During the ceremony, there will be giveaways of Wawa Kites, Wawa North Carolina T-shirts and more, as well as tastings of Wawa items such as free coffee, bakery items, pretzels and refreshers.

The event will take place at the store's future location, 1900 North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills, on May 12 from 10 to 11 a.m.