13-year-old's Christmas lights display dazzles Waxhaw community

Each year the 13-year-old designs and builds the majority of the light displays outside of his family’s home. This year he put up 10,000 lights.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Grayson Glienmo, a 13-year-old student at Marvin Ridge Middle School, will tell you his assignment during Christmas is decorating his family's front yard.

"I started taking over and buying things at the age of 8," Glienmo said.

Each year, Glienmo designs and builds the majority of the light displays outside his family's home. This year, the display includes 10,000 lights, and some homemade pieces that were built using stuff lying around the house.

"The arches on the left, those are made out of old soccer goals that I found that broke," he said. "Then I have the star and the crosses that I've made from two-by-fours."

Glienmo said his motivation each Christmas is the joy the display brings to the neighborhood.

"It's fun to see cars driving by at night and see people enjoy the lights that you put up," Glienmo said.

The 13-year-old starts thinking about his designs during the summer, and by Thanksgiving, lights are up faster than the time it takes to bake the turkey.

"I like to have the most lights and the best display," he proudly said.

Glienmo plans to expand his spectacle to the backyard and hopes to land on a TV show competition for the best yard Christmas light display.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts