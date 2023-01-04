x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wayne Farms hatchery catches fire in Elkin

According to officials, the fire happened at Wayne Farms in their hatchery in Elkin Wednesday.
Credit: WFMY

ELKIN, N.C. — A fire has damaged a farm in Elkin Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire happened at Wayne Farms in their hatchery.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more details about this incident.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford Co. state house Rep. Jon Hardister to run for NC Labor Commissioner

Before You Leave, Check This Out