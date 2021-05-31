Ways to bring more happiness into your life

Happiness is about doing more. Doing something once isn’t enough.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. With today being the last day of the month, we thought we’d talk about ways to bring more happiness to your life.

Your happiness isn’t dependent on others. Ignore what others think or say about you. Their opinion doesn’t matter. Their opinion doesn’t pay your bills, so it’s irrelevant. You’ll be happier ignoring what others say or think. It’s a freeing feeling not to care what others think.

Use fear to make yourself happy. Do something that scares you. Do something that you don’t think you can do. It’s counterintuitive because you feel that you can’t do it. When you achieve your goal or conquer a fear, it boosts your confidence and makes you happier.

Happiness is about doing more. Doing something once isn’t enough. Be silly more. Have more fun. Laugh more. Love more. Dance more. Listen to music more. Be more grateful. Do more for others. These activities help release neurotransmitters (dopamine, serotonin, noradrenaline) which all help you feel better and happier.