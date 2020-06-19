x
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2020 in the Triad

Here are several ways to celebrate Black history and culture on Juneteenth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Festivities are usually held to commemorate this milestone in American history.

For many years, communities in the Triad have celebrated the day with food, music and unity.

Events

The Cookout 

1400 Brentwood St., High Point

YCFC’s Facebook Live

June 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

Douglas Park

June 19, 3p.m. to 6 p.m.

Credit: Facebook


City of Greensboro Virtual Celebration

City of Greensboro Facebook

June 19, 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
City of Greensboro
RELATED: City of Greensboro to host all-day virtual Juneteenth event

Winston-Salem Juneteenth Virtual Festival

Triad Cultural Arts

June 20, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virtual Juneteenth Festival

 Rallies

Juneteenth Rally celebrating freedom!

1400 Brentwood St., High Point

June 19, at 6 p.m.
Visit High Point
Join us tonight at 6pm for the Juneteenth Rally celebrating freedom! Please wear masks and practice social distancing #TogetherHighPoint
Facebook

Juneteenth Rally

140 W. 6th Street, Winston-Salem

June 19, at 5:30 p.m.


Juneteenth Rally (DATE CHANGE)

Lebauer Park, Greensboro

June 21, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

