Ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2020 in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Festivities are usually held to commemorate this milestone in American history.
For many years, communities in the Triad have celebrated the day with food, music and unity.
Events
1400 Brentwood St., High Point
YCFC’s Facebook Live
June 19, at 4:30 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration
Douglas Park
June 19, 3p.m. to 6 p.m.
City of Greensboro Facebook
June 19, 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Triad Cultural Arts
June 20, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rallies
1400 Brentwood St., High Point
June 19, at 6 p.m.
140 W. 6th Street, Winston-Salem
June 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Juneteenth Rally (DATE CHANGE)
Lebauer Park, Greensboro
June 21, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MORE ON JUNETEENTH:
RELATED: Black artists in Greensboro hope a special Juneteenth production sparks conversation and healing