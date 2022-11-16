Ways to give this holiday season: Salvation Army of Greensboro aiming to give this Christmas

The holiday season is a time to give back to those you love and care about and those in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is a time of giving and a time of joy. There are many ways to give back in the Triad, including through the Salvation Army of Greensboro.

Captain Chris Raymer, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro shared ways to give back this season.

“No child should go without this Christmas season,” Raymer said.

He said the Salvation Army of Greensboro is always looking for ways to help serve the community.

“Coats, we can always take coats. We receive coats year-round,” he said.

Bell Ringers

Bell ringers. One of the most common and visible representations of the Salvation Army.

“We’re out ringing the bell…it’s our most visible time and it’s our largest fundraiser of the year, you’ll see us out ringing the red kettle,” Raymer said. “It’s very iconic, that’s happening across the Triad until Dec. 24.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is returning to Greensboro Friday. The project raises money for shelter, food, childcare, and Christmas gifts for kids. Organizers need help from the community to ring the kettle bells.

Angel Tree Program

Raymer said programs like the organization’s Angel Tree Program are key factors in the group’s mission.

“Our angel tree program has been going on for quite a few decades now. You can go to any Walmart in the area and pick an angel off a tree. Right now, this time of year – toys are very well needed,” he said.

Raymer said anyone who chooses can donate at any time.

Giving Back

“We’re always taking household donations,” he said. “For our angel tree program, we serve 0-12 years old. There is no toy in particular we’re looking for,” he said. “We typically shy away from the big items, like Xbox, PlayStation, those kind of things…we’re looking for toys they can open up on Christmas morning. We want to make Christmas morning great for nearly 1,800 children in Greensboro.”

Raymer said the group is not only aiming to spread love and kindness to children this Christmas but those in need too.

“If you’re hungry let us know. We want to make sure you have a meal on your table. We want to provide that for you. We just don’t want anyone going without this holiday season,” he said.

Raymer said the Salvation Army Greensboro accepts volunteers year-round but are especially in need of volunteers during the holiday season.

The Gift of Warmth

The Salvation Army is helping families in need through the Gift of Warmth program. The program has helped give heat to those in need in Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham and Caswell counties since 2006.

You can help by donating to the Gift of Warmth, sponsored by Rent-a-Home of the Triad, Inc., WFMY News 2, Truist, The Salvation Army, McDonald’s, Bibey Machine & Fabrication Co.

You can visit the Salvation Army of Greensboro's website for more information.

