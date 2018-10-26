Earlier this morning, we started a conversation about getting kids to not watch bullying behavior. To go from bystander to a kid that takes an active stand against bullying. We want to continue that conversation and talk about specific things you, as parents and adults, can teach kids.

Adults should talk to kids about the repercussions of not helping. It isn’t the kids responsibility to get involved in a physical fight, but they’re responsible to get help. Recording and posting the bullying is absolutely unacceptable and the kids should know that are negative consequences for doing so.

You teach kids how to speak up, how to be assertive, what to say to adults. Teach them coping skills in dealing with possible anger from the bully. Give kids opportunities to stop bad behavior. As adults and parents, we’re so used to solving problems for kids. We have give kids the tools, emotional support to stand up. It isn’t easy to do so.

As parents and adults, you step in when something is going wrong for your kid. If they have a problem with a friend, you call the other kid’s parent. If they have a problem with a teacher, you get involved. This is great because this is what parents do. And yet, you have get your kids comfortable in handling uneasy, uncomfortable situations.

