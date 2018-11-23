Let's talk turkey for a second and add a little math problem. What do you get when you stick a bunch of relatives together in the same house and then you add menu planning and alcohol? Things probably get a little snippy. You know those relatives. They have strong opinions about how to cook, where to sit and what to say.

A common mistake that you make when making amends is not letting everyone calm down before starting a conversation. If you start a conversation when people are still irritated or annoyed then another argument will likely start.

Think about the reason for starting a conversation. Is it because you want to be right? Or, is it because you want to solve the problem? If you want to be right then don't bother. If you want to resolve a problem then have an open mind. Listen to what they're saying. Identify the emotion underneath their concern. Find win-win solutions.

Body language can help you resolve problems by allowing you to come across as friendly instead of fierce. This means that you soften the look in your eyes, relax your muscles and open your hands.

