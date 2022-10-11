'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site

The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding.

News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look forward to.

The Servant Center houses 21 veterans. But currently, there are only 13 rooms and one large bathroom they are sharing.

Executive Director Shanna Reece said with the money they'll be able to give each veteran their own room and bathroom.

Reece said this expansion is a way to make the center a healthy environment following the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've had help raising money from the VA and the Marine Corps League to support the effort.

Along with 21 individual rooms, each veteran will have their own bathroom. There will also be a new virtual meeting space, game room, and more washers and dryers.

"I think it will really help with everyone's mental health. They have a place to decompress on their own and not have a roommate and can you imagine as an adult having a roommate that's going to be really hard, so they'll have their own space their own bathroom they'll be able to have some quiet time when they need it," said Reece.

News 2 spoke with two veterans who are currently living at the Servant Center.

"Everyone needs their own privacy and things like that," said Wayne Mccall.

While they both enjoy having roommates they look forward to getting their own space.

"We are so used to being alone and having our own and not a custom to sharing everything in our life with other people we are our own people and we are living alone and we like our own individual privacy," said Charles Russell.

The Executive Director says they need a total of 2.5 million dollars to complete the total expansion.