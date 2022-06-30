‘We are extremely heartbroken,’ Guilford County Schools mourns loss of former Chief of Staff Dr. Nora Carr

“We are extremely heartbroken by the passing of Dr. Nora Carr. She was a remarkable member of Guilford County Schools, serving as Chief of Staff for more than 13 years and overseeing our strategic planning, communications, volunteers and partnerships, media relations, crisis management, legislative affairs, and policy development. She was a champion for the district and an equity warrior for students and families. We are forever grateful for her life and for the blessing of her leadership, vision, and compassion. We miss her already," Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras said.