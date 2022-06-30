x
‘We are extremely heartbroken,’ Guilford County Schools mourns loss of former Chief of Staff Dr. Nora Carr

Guilford County Schools said Dr. Nora Carr who formally served as Chief of Staff for more than 13 years passed away.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools district is mourning the loss of former Chief of Staff Dr. Nora Carr.  

The school system said Carr who served more than 13 years passed away.

The school district issued the following statement about her passing.

“We are extremely heartbroken by the passing of Dr. Nora Carr. She was a remarkable member of Guilford County Schools, serving as Chief of Staff for more than 13 years and overseeing our strategic planning, communications, volunteers and partnerships, media relations, crisis management, legislative affairs, and policy development. She was a champion for the district and an equity warrior for students and families. We are forever grateful for her life and for the blessing of her leadership, vision, and compassion. We miss her already," Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras said.

Carr also worked with the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation as the Assistant Director in August 2021.

