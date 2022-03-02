'We are literally on the front-line'| Respiratory therapist reflects on Black History Month and COVID-19

Francis Almonor with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said if it weren't for historic figures like Martin Luther King Jr. he would not be where he is today.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Francis Almonor is many things. He’s a Haitian American, husband, father, and a former U.S. serviceman.

He now works on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic as a respiratory therapist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“As a respiratory therapist we are literally on the frontline,” Almonor said. “Because we are literally helping with intubation, put the patient on the ventilator, literally helping them breathe.”

Almonor said the past two years have been tough both personally and professionally. He lost both of his parents to COVID-19 early in the pandemic before the rollout of vaccines.

“The general public they don’t see what the healthcare providers see on a daily basis,” Almonor said. “My feeling is if they see what we see on a daily basis they would try to protect themselves they would try to get the vaccine.”

Almonor has worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for almost 20 years and currently manages 53 respiratory therapists at the hospital. Along with his faith, he credits the leadership of Black figures like Dr. Marking Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Toussaint Louverture for creating opportunities for him to do the work that he does today.

“Starting as a respiratory therapist, becoming supervisor, and then getting a leadership position,” Almonor said. “So, all the work that the previous leaders have done to pave the way for me.”

This year’s theme for Black History Month is Black Health and Wellness; a topic Almonor said he promotes in his work daily.

“The community of color is affected differently with different health issues,” Almonor said. “So, it’s very important that we emphasize and recognize issues that affect minorities.”

As the pandemic rages on, he has a message to everyone no matter their background.

“If you have an opportunity to get the vaccine, get it," Almonor said. “It will be beneficial to you and to your family.”