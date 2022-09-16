'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday

The fair focuses specifically on positions in transportation, maintenance, building services, and school nutrition.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings.

On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage.

The fair focuses specifically on positions in transportation, maintenance, building services, and school nutrition.

The district's recruitment director said 53 slots are open for bus drivers. If you're planning to go, be sure to touch up your resume as interviews can happen on the spot.

"We do have vacancies, and we are looking for talented people with the mindset that we want to help and build relationships for kids to make our community a better place," said GCS Director of Recruitment Alan Hooker.

The district is also making an effort to recruit teachers. This week they hosted two job fairs to help fill 27 vacancies.

"In order to add to our process and do things that will attract people, we have to think about the box. This is an out-of-the-box effort to share with our community that we do have vacancies one and two, that we are looking for talented people with the mindset that we want to help and build relationships for kids to make our community a better place," said Hooker.

Bryan Proffitt, the Vice president of the North Carolina Association of Educators said it hasn't been an easy process getting people into the profession.

"We are seeing the same shortage in every single district across the state. There isn’t a single place that doesn’t have some kind of shortage right now and again that to me suggests that we ought to be able to take a step back and say why is this happening this is not about COVID this is a situation that has been in place for over a decade," said Proffitt.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools currently has 40 teacher vacancies and 19 bus driver slots.