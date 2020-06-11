'We cannot eliminate risk, but we can decrease it' | Dr. Cohen, NCDHHS offer guidance for holiday gatherings

With coronavirus cases surging nationwide, as we approach the holidays, health leaders want you to take a different route this year.

Normally this time of year, many of us are planning get-togethers with loved ones, maybe hosting parties or dinners, and booking flights, or planning road trips.

As we approach the holidays - and coronavirus cases surge across the country - health leaders want you to take a different route this year.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says the safest thing you can do: avoid getting together with friends and family. But, in reality, that's pretty hard to do, especially during the holidays.

So, the Department of Health and Human Services is offering guidance, on how to do this carefully.

"We can't eliminate risk but we can decrease it," said Dr. Cohen, "First, do not attend or host a gathering if you feel sick, where are you have been diagnosed or you have been exposed to COVID-19."

Secretary Cohen also advised North Carolinians to keep gatherings small, and outdoors if possible. If you have tables, have each group of people that lives together, sit together, at least six feet apart from others. The 3 W's - Wear, Wash, and Wait - plus additional sanitizing and cleaning - also apply.

"One final piece of our guidance that is new - folks can consider getting a screening COVID-19 test prior to travel or attending family gatherings," Dr. Cohen said, "As we know, a screening test is by no means perfect but it can catch some people who have the virus and don't have symptoms yet.

"Screening tests can miss infections, particularly if you use rapid tests. A negative test only gives you information for that one point in time. A negative test does not mean that you are going to remain negative but simply put, think about getting a test before traveling or before gathering for holiday celebrations."