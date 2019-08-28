GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randy Burge uses a plastic folding table as a counter right now, while he waits for contractors to get into his home and start rebuilding his first floor.

His home flooded for a third time in the last year, at the beginning of August when severe storms rolled through the Triad.

"It didn’t stop it just kept coming and coming and coming," he said. The water was a few feet up to his windows outside. His kitchen sits in a trailer in his front yard until the walls can go back up. The city of Greensboro is being proactive.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says she, along with field ops crews, water resources, and staff from the city managers office visited Latham Park over the last few weeks to speak with neighbors and try and work towards solutions.

"We have heard their frustration and we have felt their frustration because we have not had this type of rainfall in such a short period of time. We know they're dealing with really difficult circumstances," said Vaughan.

She said crews are working to figure out what can be done in terms of maintenance before it rains to mitigate flooding.

"I think that people have already seen progress because I know that our city staff are out there every single day. They're moving debris they're cutting down trees," said Vaughan.

The city isn't just looking at Latham Park, but all areas that flood both normally, and abnormally.

