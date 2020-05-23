'We have protocols in place' | Natty Greene's, SouthEnd Brewing reopen in downtown Greensboro on first night of Phase 2

While some restaurants opted to hold off on reopening for now, some allowed customers to dine-in once again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The stay-at-home order lifted now lifted, Phase 2 is underway.

More businesses in our state are allowed to reopen. Restaurants allowed to take customers. Hair salons and barbershops allowed to make appointments.

The rules loosened Friday afternoon. Some are still reluctant, but others are ready to go.

Despite a few rain showers, downtown Greensboro looked more alive than it had in months. With Phase 2 kicking off at 5 pm, quite a few people came out to the slim number of restaurants that were open, to dine in.

The glass was half full today at Natty Greene's. After two months, owner Chris Lester said it was exciting to see the restaurant filled with hungry customers once again.

"That was the big thing - feeling that energy again with the guests and the staff," he said.

Of course, Lester said this reopening looks a bit different: far fewer guests than a typical Friday night, tables spaced six feet apart, single-use menus, and a heavy emphasis on hygiene and cleaning.

"We are cleaning, cleaning, and cleaning again," he said, "We have tons of sanitizer, we have protocols in place. The servers all are washing their hands after they touch anything and they're also cleaning after guests leave they sanitize the tables and chairs."

While some downtown restaurants opted to hold off on reopening, for now, the rain couldn't keep folks from flowing into SouthEnd Brewing.

"I'm glad that they're able to reopen they need to re-open a long time ago," said Jack Moore, "They're doing the social distancing as best they can. It seems to be working out for them."

Moore says his plan as a customer during Phase 2 is to dine-in at as many places as he can.

"There are a lot of places that I frequent and I'll be supporting all of them," he said.