'We just have to be ready to handle anything' | 8 months into the pandemic, Triad health care workers continue to battle COVID-19 as case numbers rise

WFMY News 2 checked in with our frontline heroes in the Triad, as the coronavirus cases surge across the country.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt that for many, it's been a long eight months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's especially true for those caring for coronavirus patients day in and day out, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

"When they get to us, we just have to be ready to handle anything, whatever that is. And support them, love them. We are their family for them when their family can't be there," said Cone Health nurse Crystal Rice.

Rice, along with respiratory therapists Christy Hall and Mary Smith, works in the Intensive Care Unit, caring only for COVID-19 patients. All three have many years of experience, and they've seen a lot during their careers - but nothing like the coronavirus.

"As time's passed, I feel like we have started to develop a better understanding of the virus. It still throws curveballs now and then, it's still new," said Hall.

"It's been busy," said Smith, "But it’s gone pretty well I would say. We have definitely developed some strategies that are working - and teamwork that gets us all through it."

"COVID is slow, and that's the thing that people have to remember, it is really hard on patients and families. It takes a long time," said Rice.

One of the most frustrating things, they say, is hearing that some people don't think it's real, say it's not that serious, or say, it's a hoax.

"To me, it makes me sad. I think that's the best way I can describe it... it just makes me sad," said Smith.

"You’re sitting there. You’re taking care of them, and they can’t breathe, they can’t catch their breath and you hurt for them, you feel for them," Rice described, "And they are saying I should have listened.

"You know, we’re not here to judge them - we’re here to take care of them. You can get it from your family member, your loved one, at the grocery store. But, we see the effects of it here, and we’re going to do our best to take care of them."

The increase in hospitalizations is concerning, but they say the pandemic has made them stronger as health care workers, and more bonded as a team - all to the benefit of the patients in their care.

"We know that we have each other's backs, regardless."