GREENSBORO, N.C. — What happened to Aaron Andrews?

That's a question that continues to consume the family of a 35-year-old man who died in Greensboro Police custody more than six months ago.

Greensboro Police said Aaron Andrews died on June 17 after officers detained him. The officers were responding to a call from a mom about someone trying to break into her home on Maybank Drive. When they arrived, police said they found Andrews acting erratically.

Police detained and handcuffed Andrews, and requested an ambulance. But they said he became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott requested the body camera footage be released after the incident for transparency.

Since the incident, his family has been trying to learn how Andrews died and what factors may have contributed to his death but they still have no answers.

The Andrews family spoke exclusively to WFMY News 2 to express their concern about the length of time and say waiting on autopsy results has been beyond frustrating.

"We want answers and closure and we want to know what happened to a perfectly healthy 35-year-old," said Lauren Andrews, his sister who lives in Chapel Hill.

Aaron Andrew's mom, Anne Andrews was too emotionally distraught to go on camera but said more than six months after her son's death they still can't get closure.

"We try to do things but it's very empty and it's noticeable that Aaron is gone he was a highlight of the family," said Tara Andrews.

Tara Andrews said their family struggles daily with the circumstances surrounding Aaron's death and found the body cam video too difficult to watch while many other family members chose not to watch.

"I couldn't breathe the first time that I watched that video. It was more, my brother wouldn't get out of my head. I watched it and my heart is broken I can remember that but I can remember who my brother is and who he was," she said through tears.

A roommate who'd seen Andrews earlier in the day, just before he died said he was distraught and sweating.

The 911 caller said Andrews was mumbling his speech and the only word she could make out from him was 'MOM'.

"My mom, she would only have to find a way to deal with this pain, she can never get over this and the same with us, we can never get over this pain we have to find a way of dealing with it," said Tara.

Her older sister, Lauren says the family wants to move forward and she even named her newborn son after Aaron to continue his legacy into another generation of their family.

RELATED: 'He Was Distraught And Sweating,' Says Roommate Of Man Who Died In Greensboro Police Custody

However, she added that it has been a difficult process to start because the family still does not have an official cause of death, neither do they have an autopsy or toxicology report.

"I was calling weekly and I would sit there and check my email constantly and I will read about Aaron's case constantly, and to not have answers is the worst part of this," said Lauren.

"We miss him and we just want answers and we want answers now. It's not fair that we sit around and wait and wait and holidays pass and he's not here," she added.

"It's been a long time and there's no need for it," chimed in Tara who also said the longer the wait the more upsetting the situation becomes for her.

"I am mad, and I am only going to get more mad."

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and a spokesperson said the case hasn't been finalized.

"The reports available will be sent once the case is complete. Individual reports and information are not released from the OCME prior to the completion of the case," said Sarah Lewis Peel, with the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED: Greensboro Mayor Says She Will Request Body Cam Video Linked to Death of Man in Police Custody

"Please keep in mind that every death investigation conducted by the OCME has its own unique set of facts and circumstances, and the length of time to complete a case can vary based on a number of factors," she added.

Greensboro Police department is unable to comment on the case because the SBI is the investigating agency.

However, at the time of this publication, no one at the SBI was available to answer our questions on this matter.

RELATED: ‘He Was Shouting, Banging On The Door,’: Mother Says Man Who Died In Police Custody Wanted His Mom

This is a developing story and we'll have more updates as we get them.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE