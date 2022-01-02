‘We just wanted to get away,’ evacuees find shelter as Weaver Fertilizer Plant burns posing explosion threat

The fire raging at the plant on North Cherry Street has the potential to explode.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 6,000 people live within a mile radius of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant that’s burning in Winston-Salem.

The fire raging at the plant on North Cherry Street has the potential to explode. Firefighters are doing whatever they can to keep the flames away from 600-tons of ammonium nitrate which is used in fertilizers.

Emergency crews are urging people within the one-mile perimeter to evacuate. Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said it could be the biggest explosion in U.S. history because of the amounts of ammonium nitrate. People in the area are working to follow the orders of first responders.

Erika Watkins is one of those who live near the plant.

“There's smoke right there, this is literally our backyard,” she said.

She said she received a knock at the door early Monday morning around 2 a.m. She left with her two kids.



Lydonia Hickman who works across the street from the fertilizer plant said Monday was frightening.

“It just got dark. You heard popping and saw flames. We just wanted to get away from the area,” Hickman said.



The fire has subsided but it’s not over and the risk is still real.