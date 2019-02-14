GREENSBORO, North Carolina — The Chancellor at North Carolina A&T wants to do more to improve campus policies regarding sexual assaults.

Chancellor Harold Martin emailed students on Wednesday, and said the university's efforts to prevent sexual assaults and support survivors are not adequate.

Recently, a cheerleader came forward, claiming she was raped by a fellow student.

RELATED: NC A&T Cheerleader Who Says She Was Raped Wants Coaches Fired For Not Reporting It; Protests at Game

She says she told the coaches, but says they didn't report the alleged crime, which is Title 9 protocol.

On Wednesday, the chancellor said he's creating a campus-wide committee made up of students, faculty, and staff to evaluate recommendations from the Student Government Association.

The committee will meet for the first time next week.

The student government has made 11 recommendations that include establishing a gender-based violence response office and starting a 24-7 rape crisis center on campus.

Here's a list of all 11 recommendations: