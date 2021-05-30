'We need the veterans of Guilford County to step up and join us': Urgent call to action from Randolph County Honor Guard

If they are unable to find more members soon, the commander says they may have to make some tough choices about limiting missions in Guilford County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Honor Guard is in urgent need of at least 30 more veterans, especially from Guilford County, to serve in their mission of providing military funeral honors for deceased veterans.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the Randolph County Honor Guard on Sunday about their call to action for any veterans who are able to volunteer.

"We desperately need help. We need help from any location. But where we really need is from Guilford County," said Don Bryant, the current commander. Bryant is an Air Force Veteran who served from 1971 to 1975.

When requested by families of honorably-discharged veterans who have died, the Randolph County Honor Guard members in uniform attend the funeral service to provide a venerable display of honor for the veteran who has passed, including rifle volley, folding and presenting the American Flag, "Taps" on bugle, and providing final closure for the family.

You can contact the Randolph County Honor Guard through their website or Facebook page.

While based in Randolph County, the honor guard carries out most of their missions in Guilford County, according to the commander.

"70% of our missions are taking place in Guilford County. So what that means is our membership in Randolph County is having to constantly travel to Guilford County to provide honors to the Guilford County residents," said Bryant.

While the honor guard members consider it a sincere privilege to serve the fallen, the commander says they are in great need of more veterans in Guilford County to join their organization.

"Our average membership has a median age in the mid 70's. We are currently doing about three missions per day. Each mission takes a contingency of about nine men. So with three missions a day we are looking at needing 27 men a day. And at our age, it's really taking a toll on us," the commander said.

If they are unable to find more volunteers soon, the commander says they may have to make some tough choices about limiting their missions.

"Bottom line is, if we don't get some help from Guilford County, just due to our resources, we will be forced to curtail offering that service to the veterans of Guilford County, and that is something we do not want to do," the commander said.

Before the pandemic, the Randolph County Honor Guard provided their services to more than 600 fallen veterans every year. In 2021, they have already carried out 257 missions so far.

The non-profit organization currently has 63 active members -- all who serve as non-paid volunteers. Their membership has dwindled in recent months due to the COVID pandemic and other factors.

"There is no compensation for time or travel - we are strictly volunteers. We do it because of our love, our honor, our duty and respect for our veterans," Bryant said.

Sid Cheek, who also serves in the Randolph County Honor Guard, said the organization provides a necessary service, and he hopes more veterans will step up to join them soon. Cheek served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1995, including as a member of the submarine force on 16 major deployments.