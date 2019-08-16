GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more members of law enforcement take their own lives across the country, mental health resources continue to be a topic of discussion.

Triad agencies offer programs for the officers and deputies that protect us daily.

Greensboro Police have a peer support team, which is made up of law enforcement officers themselves. This can help the two parties more easily relate to the others experience and understand what they're going through.

"We stand by that officer, we make sure that they have a support structure set up whether it be through their personal life, through their home, through their family," said Sgt. Dale Nix with Greensboro Police.

The department employs around 700 officers. Nix says they have about 30 peer support team members spread throughout the department.

The 30 members are in different divisions to meet the needs of all the different officers and detectives that may need resources.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has a chaplain program to respond to incidents and follow up with deputies after the fact.

"It's important to remember that these officers are human beings and they have families and so all the normal stressors that most of us face on a daily basis they experience too," said Chaplain Dana Patrick.

Patrick said the program has been around for years and the deputies have seen the program as beneficial.

"When they are at a crime scene and they see the faces of these families and the victims they’re reminded of the people that they know and love and so it's harder for them sometimes to walk away from that without being impacted," Patrick.

If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health, below is a list of numbers that could help save the life of yourself, or someone else.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline:

1-800-950-6264 (NAMI)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or Text "HOME" to 741741

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline:

1-800-662- 4357 (HELP)

National Drug Helpline

1-888-633-3239

Other resources:

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

American Association of Suicidology

National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention

