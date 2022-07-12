U.S. Constitution on display at NC Museum of History

The one-day exhibit is one of many featured exhibits throughout the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folks got a chance to have their picture taken with something most people will never see in person, and yet, it governs their everyday life.

One of 14 known copies of the official printing of the U.S. Constitution that was produced for the delegates to the Constitutional Convention and for the Continental Congress was on display at the NC Museum of History in Raleigh for one day.



To clarify, the document displayed is one of only two copies of the first printing of the Constitution that remain in private hands. Folks filed in at the NC Museum of History for this one-day public exhibit.



Along with the constitution, folks got to see the North Carolina original copy of the Bill of Rights. It is normally held in the permanent collection of the state archives.

The NC History Museum has all kinds of exhibits year-round. Specialty exhibits like the Power of Women in Country Music is a charged and ticketed exhibits, but admission to the museum is free.

The Power of Women in Country Music exhibits guitars, costumes, and more from Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and more.

You can read a transcription of the entire U.S. Constitution. Here is the beginning: