'We want you back' | Triad Country artist instrumental in bringing racing back to North Wilkesboro Speedway

Alex Key wrote a song in 2021 to promote his hometown while helping to revive North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — This week we have heard more than once “Wilkesboro’s back!”

That simple, two-word phrase is something locals have wanted to say, for decades.

Alex Key is from Wilkesboro and some may say he was "instrumental" in the campaign to revive North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Key is a country music artist who grew up in Wilkes County.

He was approached about writing the song a couple of years ago, as the momentum to bring back North Wilkesboro Speedway was shifting into high gear.

His song “We Want You Back” has been viewed tens of thousands of times on YouTube.

He even had a little star power in the video with appearances from Jeff Hammond and Bobby Labonte.

“We were filming the video for it in November, and December of 2021, and here in May of 2023, we’re having the All-Star Race. I mean it’s amazing to have been a part of that and to have been welcomed into it," Key said.

“We Want You Back” has also been shared multiple times this week on social media, including Facebook and TikTok.

Key performed in his hometown of Wilkesboro during Fan Fest in the Boros this week.

Alex Key and his band will perform the song live in the North Wilkesboro Speedway Fan Zone on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

