'We were not expecting to be open' | Greensboro indoor trampoline park owner prepares for Phase 2.5 reopening

Sky Zone, a trampoline facility in Greensboro, will open up to customers on Friday for the first time in several months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, our state is taking a half step forward. Phase 2.5 will give many attractions the first opportunity in months to get any business at all.

This includes gyms, yoga studios, skating rinks, bowling alleys, and anything else that falls under "Fitness or Competitive Physical Activity Facilities" as listed in the Governor's latest executive order.

"My wife and I were glued to the television, obviously waiting for the announcement," said Sky Zone owner Dave McNulty, "And the Governor had delayed the reopening five or six times previous to that so honestly we were not expecting to be open."

Trampoline parks, like Sky Zone, are included on the list of places that can open. McNulty says, this news came as a real relief after many months without any guests.

"I can tell you that they were many sleepless nights, wondering how long this will go on, and if our business is going to make it."

He says, in addition to the standard rules, clearly displayed at any trampoline park, the facility is now equipped with additional COVID-specific safety measures.

"You can see some of the social distancing markers that we have on the floor," he pointed out over a video call with WFMY News 2, "And, this is our concession area and we have the tables spaced out apart for everybody to social distance."

McNulty explained there's one of the sanitation stations in the check-in area, along with Plexiglas surrounding the front desk. They've lowered capacity to 30 percent, as required by the state, and each jumper will have their own trampoline.

"The trampolines are 8 feet apart," he said, "So all of the jumpers would be able to come in and jump and be socially distant at the same time."