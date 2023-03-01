'We won’t let up' | High Point community to hold a prayer call for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead

Snead has been missing since December 23. His mother told News 2 he was last seen Christmas Shopping at a Walmart in High Point.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family is not losing hope for their loved one. It's been 11 days since 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was last seen.

The community is arranging a prayer call where people can come together to pray for Snead's safe return.

Marlo Shoffner, a High Point pastor, is one of the community leaders leading the event.

Shoffner has known the Snead family for 38 years and said Nicholas loves attending church and learning about scripture.

She said the prayer call will be a 30-minute call. Five other leaders will also be on the call praying for five minutes each.

"We do understand that the authorities are doing their part but this will be the time for us to come together collectively and pray on one accord at the same time believing God for answered prayer," said Shoffner.

Last week, News 2 spoke with Snead's mother about her son's disappearance.

Nicole Snead said her son was Christmas shopping in High Point on December 23 before he went missing.

Snead called his mother while he was at the store. After hours went by, she didn't hear from him again.

She told News 2 his GPS location was last located in Greensboro on Holden Road.

"We don't go a day without talking to each other because he stays here but even when he goes to work we FaceTime. We talk, he texts me, we are in constant communication. He's always asking me mom are you ok. We tell each other every day that we love each other," said Nicole Snead.

Greensboro police are still investigating any leads in this case.

The prayer call will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The number to dial in is (681)-999-0286. The access code is 414646.