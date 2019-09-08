WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The funeral for Julius 'Juice' Sampson Jr., 32, will be held on Tuesday, August 13.
The ceremony will take place at Union Baptist Church on Trade St. in Winston-Salem. A visitation will be held at noon followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.
Sampson Jr. was killed Tuesday, August 6, following an altercation with 22-year-old Robert Granato at BJ's Restaurant and Brew House in Winston-Salem. The altercation continued into the parking lot near Hanes Mall where police say Granato shot and killed Sampson Jr. Police say the altercation stemmed from Sampson defending a waitress who was being harassed by Granato who was intoxicated and being belligerent. Granato, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and firing a concealed weapon while intoxicated.
Sampson leaves behind his wife Keyia Sampson and three kids.
Those going to the funeral are asked to wear white.
RELATED: 'He Was a Newlywed' Father of Three Dies After Shooting in Restaurant Parking Lot Near Hanes Mall
