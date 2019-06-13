GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man pictured above is accused of breaking into a Greensboro home in the middle of the day.

According to social media posts, a neighbor snapped the photo of him because they believed he looked suspicious going door-to-door in a neighborhood off of West Friendly Avenue.

"Really? in the middle of the day to break into someone’s house when most of the time there is someone in that house?" a neighbor a couple of doors down questioned. "That’s a little over the top, what if there was someone in the house it could have escalated."

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Inc On June 6, 2019 at approximately 3:30pm, the pictured subject was involved in a residential breaking and entering in the Auburndale Drive area of Greensboro. If you have any information, please...

The neighbor noted the suspects choice of colorful pants.

"He was wearing red pants, and going and trying to break into someone’s house, that’s really stupid," she stressed. "I mean, you put a target on your back."

Another neighbor WFMY News 2 talked with said she saw him roaming around the neighborhood for about 45 minutes. She watched closely from her kitchen window because she felt like something was off.

"I hadn’t seen him before, and if I hadn’t seen him before I stay at my kitchen window and keep an eye out on my neighbors."

She got a good look at him.

"He's probably between 18 and 22-years-old, dreadlocks kind of in a pony tail, bright red or orange pants, very slim build, and he was coming from Friendly onto Lindley then turned onto Auburndale."

She mentioned he had tattoos on both arms.

Greensboro Police say the burglary happened on June 6 on Auburndale Drive. The thief got away with some jewelry.

Police say taking a photo, or even better, a video when you see suspicious activity can help tremendously in solving cases. It's the right thing to do, even though it may feel wrong.

"I don’t know, maybe we have to do a neighborhood watch and all decide we need cameras, surveillance tapes."

The neighbor sighed: "for goodness sake what are we becoming, ugh."

GPD says if a stranger is at your door, go ahead and talk with them through the door. Let them know you're home, without jeopardizing your safety.

If you have any information on the burglary, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.