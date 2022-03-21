Weather Alerts | How to set up weather alerts on your iPhone or Android phones

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to make sure you receive the latest severe weather alerts on your phone. It's simple to set up and could save your life in the event of a tornado or other severe weather event.
You’ll need to do two things to make sure your phone is ready to go!
- Download the WFMY News 2 App, check weather notifications.
- In addition, check your phone to make sure you receive government weather warnings and alerts.
We'll explain both below!
GET THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP
You can download the WFMY News 2 app a few ways, here are the options below:
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv
AFTER YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP
No matter whether you use an iPhone or Android, the process is the same.
STEP ONE: Open the WFMY News 2 App.
STEP TWO: Tap the gear in the top right corner.
STEP THREE: Tap “Notification settings,” and find “Severe Weather Alerts.”
STEP FOUR: Make sure to turn on notifications, and you can pick how many alerts you get.
- If you want more, tap the option with statements and advisories.
- If you want fewer, tap the option with warnings only.
GOVERNMENT WEATHER ALERTS
On iPhone:
Click on Settings, then Notifications, next scroll to the bottom and make sure "Government Alerts" is turned on.
When severe weather is near – your phone will vibrate and play an emergency tone based on your location.
On Android:
You can also customize alert settings by searching for ALERTS in the settings area on your phone. It may look a little different depending on which android-based phone you have.
In general, search for alerts, emergency, or “cell broadcasting.” From there, you can choose which alerts you want on or off.
