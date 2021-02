Testing will resume as scheduled on Monday, Feb. 15.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The freezing weather and dangerous road conditions have led Guilford County officials to close a COVID-19 testing site, but all vaccination sites in the county continue operating as normal.

According to Facebook post by Guilford County EMS, the COVID-19 testing site at 501 E Green Drive in High Point is closed today, Feb. 13.

Testing will resume as scheduled on Monday, Feb. 15.